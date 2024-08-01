Sheet Pan Tikka Chicken and Vegetables

A sheet pan meal is a handy way to get everything that will be on your plate into the oven for a quick roasting and an even quicker cleaning after it's all done. This one takes 30-40 minutes to fully roast and brings a bevy of vegetables to the table and tender, marinated chicken thighs that will have you enjoying the flavors of India without hours of prep and cooking time.

The marinade can do without the green chiles (or substitute fresh diced ones) and the cayenne (or use a milder chili powder) to tweak the heat in this recipe. Sugar or another sweetener can be used in place of the honey. I like chicken thighs because they roast well and will take a longer stay in the oven if the vegetables need more time. If you use chicken breasts, watch your time more closely as you might need to remove them earlier in the roasting process. I will mix up the vegetable offerings depending on what I have on hand at any given time. I always have some kind of potato and onion in the mix and carrots are always a nice choice, but everything from summer squash to cauliflower to eggplant will play nicely here. Use what you have and what you love. If you aren't a big tomato fan, you can skip adding them at the end. We love them though and they are always the crowning touch in my home.

I often put out yogurt, hummus, and flatbread (pita or naan or the like) with this meal. Pour some iced tea or lemonade and enjoy this casual, downright delicious meal. And after it's done, enjoy the fact that there just aren't many dishes to do when you roast it all on a sheet pan. Enjoy it all!