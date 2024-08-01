A sheet pan meal is a handy way to get everything that will be on your plate into the oven for a quick roasting and an even quicker cleaning after it's all done. This one takes 30-40 minutes to fully roast and brings a bevy of vegetables to the table and tender, marinated chicken thighs that will have you enjoying the flavors of India without hours of prep and cooking time.
The marinade can do without the green chiles (or substitute fresh diced ones) and the cayenne (or use a milder chili powder) to tweak the heat in this recipe. Sugar or another sweetener can be used in place of the honey. I like chicken thighs because they roast well and will take a longer stay in the oven if the vegetables need more time. If you use chicken breasts, watch your time more closely as you might need to remove them earlier in the roasting process. I will mix up the vegetable offerings depending on what I have on hand at any given time. I always have some kind of potato and onion in the mix and carrots are always a nice choice, but everything from summer squash to cauliflower to eggplant will play nicely here. Use what you have and what you love. If you aren't a big tomato fan, you can skip adding them at the end. We love them though and they are always the crowning touch in my home.
I often put out yogurt, hummus, and flatbread (pita or naan or the like) with this meal. Pour some iced tea or lemonade and enjoy this casual, downright delicious meal. And after it's done, enjoy the fact that there just aren't many dishes to do when you roast it all on a sheet pan. Enjoy it all!
Sheet Pan Tikka Chicken and Vegetables
- 1-inch piece ginger, grated
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons roasted green chiles
- ¼ cup plain yogurt
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne
- ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric
- ¼ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon garam masala
- ½ teaspoon honey
- 1 pound chicken thighs (about 4 thighs)
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3-4 red skinned potatoes, cut into ¾-inch chunks
- ½ pound baby turnips, halved
- 1 small sweet onion, peeled and sliced into thin wedges
- 1 red pepper, cored and sliced into strips
- ½ pound small carrots, halved
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon dried parsley
- 1 small tomato (coarsely chopped) or 6 oz. grape tomatoes (halved)
Combine the ginger, garlic, roasted chiles, yogurt, salt, spices and honey in a freezer bag, bowl, or other container. Add the chicken pieces and toss to coat evenly. Allow the mixture to marinate for 15 minutes or up to a day in the refrigerator.
When you’re ready to cook, heat the oven to 425°F. Line a sheet pan with a silicone baking mat or aluminum foil and coat it with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the potatoes, turnips, onion, pepper, carrots, salt, cumin and remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and toss together until evenly coated. Add the vegetables to the prepared pan.
Remove the chicken from the marinade and discard the excess marinade. Make spaces in the vegetables on the baking sheet for the chicken evenly throughout the pan. Roast in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, then toss the vegetables to ensure they’re cooking evenly; return the pan to the oven for 10 to 20 minutes more, until the chicken and vegetables are cooked through. Some parts might be golden and crispy on the edges, but they should not be dark brown or burnt.
When the chicken and vegetables are cooked, top with freshly chopped or sliced tomatoes. This dish is excellent served with yogurt, hummus, and flatbread.
- Yields: 4-5 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes plus marinating time