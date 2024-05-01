Turkey Enchilada Pasta Bake

One pan meals are perfect for getting us through the work week. Who has time to spend hours in the kitchen making and then cleaning up after dinner? With a one pan meal, everything goes into one - usually stove and oven ready - pan (although not usually at the same time) and the result is a great dinner that covers a lot of ground.

This Tex-Mex meal consists of lots of seasonings, veggies, pasta, leftover turkey or chicken, and cheese to make a flavor-packed meal in less than an hour that leaves cleanup even faster. If you don't have enchilada sauce, you can opt for salsa and tweak the heat by adding some of your favorite hot sauce if you'd like. You can use fresh corn, tomatoes, and chiles, but using the frozen and canned versions save time and that's what this recipe is really all about. You can use pepper jack cheese if you'd like to up the heat as well.

As with most one pan meals, the only thing you need to serve with it is your favorite beverage. If you really want something else, chips and salsa or bruschetta topped with spicy tomatoes would do the trick, but this meal is all about making things streamlined and easy for you on a busy weeknight. Enjoy!