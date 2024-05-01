Shishito Beef Udon Bowls

I like to have a handful of quick and clever dinner recipes in my back pocket for weeknights that get busy or I want to keep light because we've got fun things planned or a particularly busy day beginning the next morning. Not surprisingly, at least a few of those recipes are stir-fries. They come together quickly and tend to be packed with lots of flavor, lots of veggies, and lots of texture. This particular version features a packet of udon stir fry noodles, thinly sliced steak, and a bevy of vegetables including whole shishito peppers!

Shishito peppers are East Asian peppers that are mostly on the mild side, but about one in ten pack some impressive heat. As such, they can be a delightful addition to a stir-fry, bringing both a solid foundation and a pop of heat. If you don't have them, you can include mild or hot peppers or a blend to suit your tastes. Slice and deseed the peppers you use as needed. The onions and carrots bring more color and flavor to the dish, but you can pick and choose your veggies according to what you have on hand and have a hankering for. Slicing the round steak very thinly makes it quick and easy to cook, but you can opt for any number of protein sources to use if steak is not on your menu. The udon noodles only need a bit of heat to add texture and transform them to tender bites with a crisp exterior. If you have a different sauce you'd like to use, go for it!

This is a great one pan meal that's on the table in about 15 minutes. You can add sides if you want, but the joy of it all is that you don't need them and you can literally have a great meal on the table in less time than it takes to order pizza or make a frozen one in the oven. Enjoy!