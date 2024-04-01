Thai Cucumber Pea Salad

With all of the Asian inspired cuisine being shared here lately, I thought a Thai salad featuring crunchy cucumbers, pea pods, and green onions is just what our Spring needs. What's more, it takes all of ten minutes to assemble!

You can tweak the veggies in this salad. I recommend keeping the cucumbers and using some kind of onion, but it could bee diced red onion or the like. The pea pods can be skipped if you don't have any and replaced with chopped bell peppers. Or you could keep the pea pods and add peppers for more crunch. If you don't care for cilantro, you can skip it. If you wanted a little protein in the mix, chop some unsalted peanuts and add that to the mix too. You get the idea.

This salad pairs so well with so much. The seared chicken from earlier in the week is an excellent choice, but everything from sushi to roasted pork will make this side its happy companion on your plate. Enjoy!