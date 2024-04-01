Thai Seared Chicken

We're midway through April and we're seeing warmer weather, blooming flowers, and promises of basking at the backyard, beach, and beyond. But April still holds cold rains, winds that whistle through you, and the occasional frost greeting you at the start of the day. When the reliability of Mother Nature is a bit wobbly, consider a delightfully delicious dinner that can be made in the house or on the grill and the key to it all is a wonderfully spicy marinade.

If you have no concerns about gluten, you can use soy sauce instead of tamari sauce. Otherwise, I'd recommend avoiding tweaks in this marinade. It's lovely, easy, and does the trick with no surprises again and again. I like using chicken tenderloins for this dish, as they are relatively small and very tender. However, if you have chicken breasts on hand, simply slice them in half lengthwise and use them the same way you would the tenderloins. If you opt to grill these, consider using a cast iron plate on your grill and following the basic instructions below for heat and timing.

When I made this recently, I served it with hot honey roasted sweet potatoes and a Thai-inspired cucumber salad (more on that soon). The sweet potatoes brought sweetness to offset the heat in the chicken and the cucumbers were a textural twist on the plate. Similar takes on adding a bit of sweetness and crunch to your plate will have everyone smiling through the meal. Bonus points if you are eating a variety of colors as well. Enjoy!