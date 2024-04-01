Spicy Orange Shrimp Udon

An item I keep stocked in my pantry are udon stir-fry noodles. Vacuum sealed packages of thick tender noodles are always at the ready to be tossed into a hot pan and stir fried until lightly crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. And while I opt for all manner of ingredients to pair with them, one of my absolute favorites is a spicy orange shrimp combination featuring onions, mushrooms, and coarsely shredded carrot.

The mix of vegetables in this dish can change. I've used sliced red pepper and broccoli, pea pods and sliced leeks, and bok choy and minced hot peppers, all to cheers around the table. Just avoid anything too "wet" - like zucchini or tomatoes - or your noodles might never crisp up on the outside. You can use chicken or pork or beef or tofu in the recipe instead of shrimp, but I like how it pairs with the glorious sauce. I do not recommend tweaking that if you can avoid it.

This is a meal on its own. If you really want, you can put together a cucumber salad, potstickers, or any other minimal side, but I'd just pour a glass of light wine and call it dinner!