I love a quick weekday pasta dish. I adore one that features some of my favorite summer flavors. Caprese Salad, brimming with ripe, juicy tomatoes, fragrant fresh basil, and tender fresh mozzarella, is one of summer's classic salads and its flavors adorn all manner of dishes coming to the table throughout the summer. If you can't wait, give this inspired pasta dish a try and look forward to enjoying it again and again between now and when garden tomatoes are gracing your table again.
If you want this dish to be meatless, skip the chicken and add more of the basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella. If you find your pasta is a touch too dry, try adding some of the pasta water to the pot - a tablespoon at a time - and stirring it all to reach your desired consistency. Play around with pasta shapes to change the appearance and texture of the dish as well.
I love serving this pasta dish with a torn baguette or breadsticks. If you have extra cheese and tomato juices on the bottom of your plate or pasta bowl, use the bread to sop them up and enjoy!
Caprese Chicken Pasta
- 16 oz. pasta - I used radiatore because it's short and absorbs sauce well
- 2 oz. fresh basil leaves
- 6 oz. fresh mozzarella
- 2 cups chopped cooked chicken - I used leftover rotisserie chicken
- 8 oz. grape tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil - as desired
- Drizzle of balsamic vinegar - as desired
Prepare the pasta using the package instructions as a guide. Drain the pasta after it is cooked to your liking and return it to the pot you cooked it in.
While the pasta is cooking, coarsely tear the basil leaves and fresh mozzarella and chopped the chicken for use in the dish; set aside.
When the pasta has been drained and returned to its cooking pot, add the basil, mozzarella, chicken, and grape tomatoes to the pot and stir until the basil is wilted and fragrant, the mozzarella is melting, and the tomatoes and chicken are warmed. Add the granulated garlic, salt, black pepper, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar; stir to combine. If needed, turn the heat on low to encourage more warming/melting before serving.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes