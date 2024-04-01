Caprese Chicken Pasta

I love a quick weekday pasta dish. I adore one that features some of my favorite summer flavors. Caprese Salad, brimming with ripe, juicy tomatoes, fragrant fresh basil, and tender fresh mozzarella, is one of summer's classic salads and its flavors adorn all manner of dishes coming to the table throughout the summer. If you can't wait, give this inspired pasta dish a try and look forward to enjoying it again and again between now and when garden tomatoes are gracing your table again.

If you want this dish to be meatless, skip the chicken and add more of the basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella. If you find your pasta is a touch too dry, try adding some of the pasta water to the pot - a tablespoon at a time - and stirring it all to reach your desired consistency. Play around with pasta shapes to change the appearance and texture of the dish as well.

I love serving this pasta dish with a torn baguette or breadsticks. If you have extra cheese and tomato juices on the bottom of your plate or pasta bowl, use the bread to sop them up and enjoy!