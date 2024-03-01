Tuna Melt Wraps

As March begins, it's easy to decide that spring is already here and picnics are now the order of the day. But if you live in Wisconsin or a place like it, chances are you will be seeing more snow and ice before it's all done for the season. However, you can embrace the spirit of a picnic without spreading a blanket on the lawn and reaching for the cold cuts. Instead, try serving a fantastic tuna melt wrap for lunch or dinner and look forward to the portable meals awaiting us all in the months to come.

If you like tuna melts but would like a less messy, more portable version, look no further. This wrap sandwich version is quick to make and downright delicious. And, while you can go very traditional and avoid ingredients like capers, diced pepper and sun dried tomatoes, and a handful of fresh spinach, I think they bring a lot of flavor, color, and texture to a wrap that might otherwise be pretty dull. Give them a try or find other ways to add interest to your tuna mix.

I like serving this wrap alongside fun salads and a few kettle chips. Of course, if Old Man Winter is really leaning into the end of the season, there's no harm in serving yours alongside your favorite cup or bowl of soup too!