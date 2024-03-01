As March begins, it's easy to decide that spring is already here and picnics are now the order of the day. But if you live in Wisconsin or a place like it, chances are you will be seeing more snow and ice before it's all done for the season. However, you can embrace the spirit of a picnic without spreading a blanket on the lawn and reaching for the cold cuts. Instead, try serving a fantastic tuna melt wrap for lunch or dinner and look forward to the portable meals awaiting us all in the months to come.
If you like tuna melts but would like a less messy, more portable version, look no further. This wrap sandwich version is quick to make and downright delicious. And, while you can go very traditional and avoid ingredients like capers, diced pepper and sun dried tomatoes, and a handful of fresh spinach, I think they bring a lot of flavor, color, and texture to a wrap that might otherwise be pretty dull. Give them a try or find other ways to add interest to your tuna mix.
I like serving this wrap alongside fun salads and a few kettle chips. Of course, if Old Man Winter is really leaning into the end of the season, there's no harm in serving yours alongside your favorite cup or bowl of soup too!
Tuna Melt Wraps
- 1 can tuna, drained
- 2 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons capers
- ¼ bell pepper, diced
- 4 sun dried tomatoes in oil, drained and finely chopped
- 2 (10 inch) flour tortillas
- Handful spinach
- 1 cup grated white cheddar cheese
In a bowl, mix the drained tuna, capers, bell pepper, sun dried tomatoes and mayo. Season with salt and pepper, as needed.
In the center of each flour tortilla, arrange some spinach in a vertical line. Spoon half of the tuna mix on top of the spinach and cover everything with grated cheese. Fold the top and bottom of the tortilla over the filling then fold the sides in to create a wrap. Repeat with the second flour tortilla.
Heat a panini press to medium-high. Add the tuna melt wraps and press them flat with the panini press. Cook for 4-5 minutes (until brown lines are showing, or the bottom browns and crisps up).
Carefully remove the wraps from the press and cut each wrap in half. Serve warm.
- Yields: 2 wraps
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes