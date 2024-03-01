Texas Caviar in Avocados

Last time around, we spent a bit of time talking about Tuna Melt Wraps and how they help bridge the end of winter and the beginning of spring and the days between that seem like they belong to neither and both. In that same spirit, I'm offering an excellent companion to that recipe this time around. Texas Caviar is a bean based salad with a sweet and tangy dressing that is at home alongside any number of dishes and can be a light lunch on its own, depending on how you serve it. And I recommend serving it in the hollows of an avocado so generously it spills over onto your plate!

There are many versions of Texas Caviar out there on the Internet, but I like this version that boasts two kinds of beans, corn, peppers, onion, and cilantro for cold weather months. It gives you enough freshness without relying on ingredients that aren't in season yet. During warmer months, a different version featuring fresh corn and chopped tomatoes is sure to grace my table, but for now this one brings me joy. Moreover, it's downright fantastic when spooned into the hollows of avocado halves. Try it!

I serve this salad alongside all manner of sandwiches, from the aforementioned Tuna Melt Wraps to paninis to burgers and more. It's also lovely paired with a warm soup or even some egg rolls or the like. Make it yours and make a double batch because it keeps beautifully and makes a fantastic lunch. Enjoy!