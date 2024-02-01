When I have the chance to order authentic tamales when I'm out for dinner, I usually do just that. I love cooking, but I'm unlikely to put the time and effort into making them from scratch, especially when there are excellent options in fantastic local restaurants that I can support. However, that's not to say I don't invite the flavors of tamales to my table regularly!
You can use any leftover poultry - really, any cooked, chopped protein that brings you joy - to use up what you have, what you prefer, or to cater to dietary needs. Yep - that means you can make this vegetarian! I opted for two kinds of cheddar because it looks pretty, but one will also be just fine. If you want to add diced tomatoes and avocado instead of or in addition to the green onions, that is also spiffy. Heck, a dollop of sour cream or plain yogurt would also be great. Basically, you can serve this with anything you would serve with tacos and it will be terrific.
Apart from the items you choose for toppings, I really don't tend to serve anything else with this one skillet meal. Dig in and enjoy comfort food that's been inspired by some of our favorite Mexican cuisine. Enjoy!
Turkey Tamale Skillet Pie
- ⅓ cup milk
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons taco seasoning, divided
- ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper
- 2 cups frozen corn, thawed
- 1 (8.5 ounce) box corn muffin mix
- 1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chiles
- 2 cups shredded cooked turkey breast
- 1 (10 ounce) can red enchilada sauce
- ½ cup shredded white cheddar
- ½ cup shredded yellow cheddar
- ¼ cup chopped green onions
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Combine the first 7 ingredients (milk through green chiles), using just ½ tablespoon of the taco seasoning, in a large bowl; stir just until moist. Pour the mixture into a 10 inch cast iron skillet coated with cooking spray. Bake for 20-30 minutes.
While the cornbread layer is baking, toss the turkey in the remaining 1 ½ tablespoons of the taco seasoning. When the corn is done – it will be just barely set and golden brown – pierce the entire surface liberally with a fork. Pour the enchilada sauce over the top of the hot cornbread mixture. Top that with the chicken; sprinkle it all with both of the cheeses.
Bake at 400° for 15 minutes or until the cheese melts. Remove the skillet from the oven; let it stand for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with the green onions before serving.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 1 hour