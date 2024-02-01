Turkey Tamale Skillet Pie

When I have the chance to order authentic tamales when I'm out for dinner, I usually do just that. I love cooking, but I'm unlikely to put the time and effort into making them from scratch, especially when there are excellent options in fantastic local restaurants that I can support. However, that's not to say I don't invite the flavors of tamales to my table regularly!

You can use any leftover poultry - really, any cooked, chopped protein that brings you joy - to use up what you have, what you prefer, or to cater to dietary needs. Yep - that means you can make this vegetarian! I opted for two kinds of cheddar because it looks pretty, but one will also be just fine. If you want to add diced tomatoes and avocado instead of or in addition to the green onions, that is also spiffy. Heck, a dollop of sour cream or plain yogurt would also be great. Basically, you can serve this with anything you would serve with tacos and it will be terrific.

Apart from the items you choose for toppings, I really don't tend to serve anything else with this one skillet meal. Dig in and enjoy comfort food that's been inspired by some of our favorite Mexican cuisine. Enjoy!