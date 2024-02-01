Chicken & Butternut Squash Chili

Where I live, some of the most brutal winter weather arrives in late January and February. Knowing what's in store has me always thinking of comfort food this time of year. Soups and stews that have simmered for hours. Warm baked bread fresh from the oven. And, of course, chili brimming with the flavors of the season.

This chicken chili is chock full of winter vegetables like carrot, onion, celery root, butternut squash, and kale. It gets it's heat from fire roasted green chiles, but feel free to substitute or enhance the heat with your favorite spicy options. Anything from crushed red pepper to diced jalapeños and more will work. This version is relatively mild, especially if you add the half and half to it. I usually skip it and go heavy with hot sauce at the table. If you want to use other beans, go for it. I like the lighter colored northern beans for this dish as they allow the carrot, squash, and kale to take center stage. Also, when it comes to garnishing, feel free to tweak or even go overboard. A recent snow day had my family enjoying this chili with the equivalent of nachos tossed on top. No regrets!

If you want to serve this chili with cornbread or the like for sopping up the bottom of the bowl, go for it. Otherwise, pour a beer or cider that makes your heart sing and dig in. This is the epitome of comfort food and savoring it is where it's at!