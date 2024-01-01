The end of January has some fierce weather at my door and I come prepared … to serve comfort food at my table. This Cajun Andouille & Potato Soup is just that and, because it's another Instant Pot recipe, it can be on your table from start to finish in a little over a half hour. If you want to make it in a stock pot, simply simmer and stir - checking the potatoes regularly - until they are tender. It will take more time and require you to be there to stir and check things, but not having an Instant Pot is not a barrier to enjoying this delightful hearty soup.
I used 3 links of a chicken andouille sausage I got from Costco … it was perfect. Pick what you like and have access to … including any smoked sausage, spicy or not. Likewise, green chiles can be omitted - although I'd just chop up a bell pepper and add that. Nice to have some veggies with the rest of it! As is often the case, you can substitute 2 ribs of celery for the diced celery root - though the flavor of your soup might be a bit less intense without the celery root. I don't bother to peel my potatoes, as the skin adds extra texture and fiber, but you can if you'd like. Make it yours.
I like to serve a hearty soup like this with a simple salad and maybe a bit of crusty bread to sop up broth. Keep it simple and focus on the flavors of the soup. You will not be disappointed, but you will succeed in keeping warm!
Cajun Andouille & Potato Soup
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 ring (13.5 ounces) or 3 links andouille sausage, sliced into ¼-inch rounds
- 1 large onion, diced
- ½ cup diced celery root
- ½ cup fire roasted green chiles
- 2 teaspoons garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 4 large russet potatoes, cubed
- ¼ cup half and half or heavy whipping cream
To the pot of your Instant Pot, add the oil. Set to the sauté setting and, once hot, add the sausage and cook, stirring occasionally until browned, about 3-4 minutes.
To the same pot with the sausage, add the onion, celery root, and fire roasted chiles. Cook until softened, about 5-8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minutes.
To the pot, add the Cajun seasoning, salt, pepper, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, chicken broth, and potatoes. Place the lid on the Instant Pot in the sealing position and set it to cook on high pressure for 20 minutes. Allow the Instant Pot to naturally release the pressure for 10 minutes before releasing any remaining pressure and removing the lid.
Add the half and half or heavy cream; stir. Let the soup warm for an additional 5 minutes, or until everything is heated through. Serve warm.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes