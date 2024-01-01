The end of January has some fierce weather at my door and I come prepared … to serve comfort food at my table. This Cajun Andouille & Potato Soup is just that and, because it's another Instant Pot recipe, it can be on your table from start to finish in a little over a half hour. If you want to make it in a stock pot, simply simmer and stir - checking the potatoes regularly - until they are tender. It will take more time and require you to be there to stir and check things, but not having an Instant Pot is not a barrier to enjoying this delightful hearty soup.

I used 3 links of a chicken andouille sausage I got from Costco … it was perfect. Pick what you like and have access to … including any smoked sausage, spicy or not. Likewise, green chiles can be omitted - although I'd just chop up a bell pepper and add that. Nice to have some veggies with the rest of it! As is often the case, you can substitute 2 ribs of celery for the diced celery root - though the flavor of your soup might be a bit less intense without the celery root. I don't bother to peel my potatoes, as the skin adds extra texture and fiber, but you can if you'd like. Make it yours.

I like to serve a hearty soup like this with a simple salad and maybe a bit of crusty bread to sop up broth. Keep it simple and focus on the flavors of the soup. You will not be disappointed, but you will succeed in keeping warm!