Roasted Tater Breakfast Bowls

As we begin December, I want to give a nod to one of my absolute favorite holiday traditions: brunch. That's not to say there aren't other meals, tree trimming events, cookie exchanges, and more in store for this month of heavy culinary and entertaining bliss, but I really adore having friends and family over to enjoy a lovely meal together at the beginning of our days. We're fresh and starting our days, enjoying what can only be described as some of our favorite foods, and we're bidding farewell by the early afternoon to give ourselves time and space to tackle the hundreds of other things on our lists without needing to rush to get everything done in minutes before trying to grab enough sleep in a month where there is just so much to do. So this week, I'm sharing some fun and fabulous breakfast and brunch recipes to enjoy during the holiday season and beyond!

This time around, savory breakfast bowls feature some of my all time morning favorites. Everything from a variety of roasted potatoes to sauteed peppers and onions and fresh spinach to tangy crumbled goat cheese get crowned with a perfectly cooked egg. For me, this is the epitome of the warmth and comfort I've come to expect from weekend breakfasts and brunches. Of course, you can tweak your bowl to include what makes your heart sing. Feel free to use this recipe as an inspirational guide rather than a strict set of instructions.

For me, add a cup of coffee and maybe some smooth jazz and a little rain and I'm set. If you want some fresh fruit, a muffin or two, or even a piece of sourdough toast, go for it. One of the most lovely things about a breakfast bowl like this is that you can assemble a bunch of items and have dear guests put together the bowl that makes their hearts sing and add the items around them that do the same. How's about a relaxing breakfast with loved ones where everyone gets what they want? Now that's the recipe for happy holidays!