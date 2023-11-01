Thanksgiving appetizers sometimes get nearly or entirely forgotten on a day that's focused on a bird. But you can whip together an absolutely wonderful appetizer/snack a day or two before the big event and have the most munchable nibble on the table well before the turkey ever makes its entrance. Whip up a batch or three of marinated mozzarella and be ready to take a bow.

I recommend aiming for excellent oil and cheese for this recipe. The underlying flavors of each will provide the foundation of flavor for this dish. If you don't have fresh herbs, you can work smaller amounts of dried herbs - and you might want to give the cheese at least an hour of marinating to allow the dry herbs to infuse the oil. If you aren't a fan of heat, skip the red pepper flakes or opt for a grind or three of freshly ground black pepper instead.

This dish is perfect for any appetizer table, tailgating, or potluck. I also have been known to grab some cubes to toss onto a deep dish pizza before it goes in the oven. Plus, I find myself taste-testing. A lot. Enjoy!