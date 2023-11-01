Cheesy Turkey Stuffed Poblano Peppers

The day after Thanksgiving might be devoted to leftovers, but that doesn't mean it has to be a repeat of the big day. In fact, I like to work in some shredded turkey along with some items that did not make an appearance the day before: black beans, roasted tomatoes, a blend of shredded cheese, and fresh poblano peppers. A half hour later, you are digging into a batch of stuffed poblano peppers that both delicious and delightful. Dig in!

If you are in the mood for chicken instead, the turkey can get saved for another day - or if you decide this is your family's new favorite under 30 minutes dinner, chicken is generally easier to come by than turkey. If you like a bit more heat, opt for a spicy pepper jack or similar cheese. Any onion - white, red, yellow, green, etc - will work for this dish. Choose what you have on hand. I always stock black beans and fire-roasted diced tomatoes - other options can be used if you like them better. And while poblano peppers give a bit of kick to this dish, bell peppers can be used instead. You might need to bake them an additional 5-10 minutes to soften the peppers.

I like to serve these peppers with Tex-Mex rice. I will actually grab about a quarter cup each of the tomatoes and black beans and add them to my rice along with my favorite taco seasoning. If I'm making rice, I save the liquid I drain away from the tomatoes for that too. Waste not, want not … right? Enjoy this perfect post-Thanksgiving meal that's done in a half hour, uses leftovers without feeling like a repeat, and is sure to make your family cheer!