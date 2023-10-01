Rainbow Ratatouille

As mornings begin chillier than they have in months, but afternoons still have us losing a sweater or sweatshirt, we're also finding some of the finest cooking opportunities of the entire year. Gardens are still gifting us a bevy of bounty and the cooler weather inspires us to linger in the kitchen. And when you're working some kitchen magic, there are few dishes that better epitomize this time of the year than ratatouille. This French dish brings together all manner of produce and fresh herbs and aromatics to make a vegan stew that doesn't leave you wondering where the main course is. It's just perfect fall food that brings together the produce of late summer and early fall in every bite.

This particular rendition was assembled with the intention of bringing a rainbow to a serving bowl. Assembled with produce in nearly every color of the rainbow, this stew is bound to inspire you to put on a sweater and go on a long walk in the autumn leaves after dinner. You can, of course, tweak the produce chosen to suit your tastes, your garden's offerings, or what was on sale at the market this week. Make it yours, but make it fresh while we still have gardens providing for us.

My favorite way to enjoy this stew is spooned into bowls and alongside chunks of crusty bread to sop up the juices at the end. Because I love it to much, I've been known to double the recipe to make sure leftovers will be around. I've been known to top pizzas with those - along with some cheese. I've also added some to scrambled eggs, tossed some into a beef stew, or just chopped up a couple leftover brats from the grill to add to a bowl. Versatile, healthy, and absolutely fresh and seasonal. What more could you ask for?