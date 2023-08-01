Plum Blueberry Green Salad

The end of our stone fruit season is rapidly approaching, but before we return to enjoying them in preserves, from the freezer, or other clever ways to stretch seasons, it's time to add them wherever we can. One of my favorites is in salads, which I serve alongside main dishes, serve as main dishes when your favorite protein is added as a topping, or just serve as the meal in its entirety if I'm craving it for lunch.

This salad boasts a lot of color with sliced plums and juicy blueberries. All that sweetness is perfect for the crunch of pecans and the tangy creaminess of goat cheese. And, if you happen to have some of the balsamic glaze from an appetizer dish featured in August, this is a stunning salad in which to use it as a sweet and tangy drizzle in lieu of a dressing. If not, you can always make some or opt for your favorite balsamic vinegar-based salad dressing instead.

As mentioned above, this salad can be a side to your favorite main courses, a main course itself if you add some protein (chicken and pork are both stellar) to it, and a stellar lunch just as is. This time of the year, I really lean into the freshness I can bring to the table because I know only too well how soon I'll be reminiscing about my garden as I work roasted tomatoes I froze onto a deep dish pizza as snow swirls around my home. But, for now, it's time to embrace the freshness that's all around us!