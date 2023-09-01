Greek Chicken and Rice

With school back in session and fall projects underway, now is an excellent time to rely on your kitchen helpers to make mealtime quick, delicious, and nutritious. To that end, this recipe relies on an Instant Pot, some leftover chicken (I used some rotisserie chicken breast), and some fresh veggies for a quick Greek salad. In about a half hour, dinner was on the table and everyone was happy. Not a bad set of check marks for this time of the year!

You can work some fresh herbs into the rice instead of dried, but this is actually one place where the distinction doesn't matter and the dried saves time. If you do opt for fresh herbs, be sure to chop them finely and use about double the amount called for if you are using dried. The long grain rice takes on the seasoning, oil, and lemon juice without losing its amazing texture and stirring in chunks of tender cooked chicken breast allows the mixture to find a perfect serving temperature while you finish making the salad. Then put everything on a plate and dig in!

I usually just pour some iced tea and maybe add a dollop of Greek yogurt to my plate before serving. There might be other items you could make to serve with this dish (hummus and pita or fresh fruit), but I like to keep it simple and serve a meal that's taken about a half hour to get on the table instead of taking more time on a busy night. Enjoy!