Blackened Walleye Tacos

September might be my favorite month to cook. The amount of fantastic produce available is staggering, the weather is cool enough to make time in the kitchen pleasant, and blending flavors, textures, and even cooking techniques is easy and brings a lot to the table … literally. This recipe has a LOT going on, but rest assured that even if you follow through on all the parts, it's not a long or involved process … though you can also pick and choose if time, ingredients, and/or energy is limited.

First, if pickled onions aren't your thing, feel free to use fresh or sautéed onions instead … or skip them. The onions here are a quick pickled variety that also includes a bit of extra virgin olive oil … a little reminiscent of the approach taken with chimichurri recipes in Latin America - you could even use a version of chimichurri on these instead of the onions, if you prefer. The mix of vegetables sautéed and added to the tacos can shift too. It's just that both corn and peppers are still fresh and fantastic in September and that's why they are offered. The blackening seasoning included here is one of my favorite and I tend to make it in large batches and store it with my other spice blends, but you could also find your favorite Cajun seasoning and use that. And, of course, additional condiment choices are up to you - if you opt to have them at all. Make it yours and enjoy the opportunity to do some simple preserving, sautéing, spice blending, and blackening … or don't. Make it yours.

Chips, salsa, and guacamole are nice items to have on the table with these tacos. Various renditions of spicy rice with beans also works well. Fresh cut melon this time of the year is nothing short of stunning. And a cold beer, margarita, or limeade are all lovely choices to wash it all down with.