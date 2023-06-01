We've covered both traditional Cheese Soufflé and Soufflé Frittata here before. Now it's time to give a nod to using the technique to transform omelets. In fact, making a Soufflé Omelet and tucking some of my favorite leftovers into it is one of my all-time favorite lunch options. And who can blame me, when lunch looks like this:

That is a Soufflé Omelet filled with a rather lovely asparagus and sweet potato curry. But here's the thing: you can just tuck whatever you want into this fluffy, light omelet and it will be fantastic. Feeling traditional? Onions, peppers, ham, and cheese will get you a Soufflé Denver Omelet. Want something that gives a nod to travel? Toss some olives, tomatoes, red onion, and feta for a Soufflé Greek Omelet. Heck, try adding leftover chicken fajita filling into one to take it south of the border. You get the idea.

This is really a meal in itself. I usually make one and slice it in have to share with a friend. If you want, you can add any side that works with your fillings or just dig in and call it lunch or dinner … mostly, I just call it delicious!