We've covered both traditional Cheese Soufflé and Soufflé Frittata here before. Now it's time to give a nod to using the technique to transform omelets. In fact, making a Soufflé Omelet and tucking some of my favorite leftovers into it is one of my all-time favorite lunch options. And who can blame me, when lunch looks like this:
That is a Soufflé Omelet filled with a rather lovely asparagus and sweet potato curry. But here's the thing: you can just tuck whatever you want into this fluffy, light omelet and it will be fantastic. Feeling traditional? Onions, peppers, ham, and cheese will get you a Soufflé Denver Omelet. Want something that gives a nod to travel? Toss some olives, tomatoes, red onion, and feta for a Soufflé Greek Omelet. Heck, try adding leftover chicken fajita filling into one to take it south of the border. You get the idea.
This is really a meal in itself. I usually make one and slice it in have to share with a friend. If you want, you can add any side that works with your fillings or just dig in and call it lunch or dinner … mostly, I just call it delicious!
Soufflé Omelet
- 3 large eggs, separated
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 teaspoon butter
In a medium bowl, beat the egg yolks with a generous pinch of salt and some freshly ground black pepper until well mixed.
In a separate large mixing bowl, using a whisk, electric hand blender, or stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the egg whites until firm, glossy peaks form.
Add half of the beaten egg whites to yolks and stir well until whites are thoroughly combined and soufflé base has a looser consistency. Add the remaining beaten whites, and, using a silicone spatula, gently fold them into the soufflé base just until well combined.
In a 10-inch nonstick skillet, melt the butter over medium heat until foaming. Scrape the soufflé base into the skillet. Using a spatula, spread the soufflé base into even circle and smooth out the surface. Cover and cook until the bottom of the omelet is browned and the top is just set. Set a timer for one minute and then carefully slide the omelette out of the pan and onto a warm serving plate. I like to tuck leftover curry or lightly sauteed vegetables and cheese onto one side of the omelet before folding it over and serving it right away.
- Yields: 1-2 servings
- Preparation Time: 8 minutes
