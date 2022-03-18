Soufflé Frittata

We've covered Cheese Soufflé here before, but this time around, I'm spending a bit of time giving you some of the texture and elegance of a recipe like that with hardly any of the effort. This ons's simple: separate your eggs and give them a little soufflé treatment in a standard frittata, or Italian open faced omelet. Pro tip: You can also use the same approach to a folded omelet as well!

The amount of additional time required to accomplish this is about 5 minutes, especially if you happen to have an immersion blender to make whipping the egg whites fast and convenient. Apart from whipping cream, this is probably the most common use for my immersion blender. Now you might notice that the recipe below just refers to "your choice of filling" and not any particular suggestions. That's because this recipe is about making that egg mixture light and airy and the fillings are truly totally up to you. Pick what makes you happy. Then, when you're ready to make it again, pick another thing that makes you happy. Repeat ongoing.

In the morning, I might pair this frittata with fresh fruit and a bit of pastry. In the evening, a green salad and a glass of chilled white wine is more my speed. But again, pick what makes you happy and recognize how an extra few minutes can really add some elegance to your table.