My dad got me hooked on muffin top pans. It began with making the thing the baking pan is actually named for - tender muffins that are wider and thinner than the traditional muffins resulting from using a standard pan. You get more of the top and that can mean extra streusel, nuts, cheese … you name it. But it grew to include baked eggs that became perfectly round and ideal for tucking into breakfast bagel or English muffin sandwiches. And now it's grown even more to include this:
A meatloaf and potatoes meal for three … all in one pan! You can tweak the meatloaf recipe to suit you … just keep it on the lean side or be ready for oil to spill over the edge of your pan! You can always set it on a cookie sheet if you must use something other than lean beef, but trust me … this is both delicious and better for you! I opted for the Justice seasoning from Penzeys because it is both delicious and salt free. Given a sprinkling of cheese both beneath and over the potatoes, I thought that brought more than enough salt to the taters on its own.
While things are baking, toss together a quick salad or steam some seasonal vegetables to enjoy alongside this clever meal. It's all kinds of comfort food in a fun and simple package. And if 3 servings aren't enough (or too many), rest assured that muffin top pans come in multiple sizes. Enjoy!
Muffin Top Pan Meatloaf and Cheesy Roasted Potatoes
- 12 oz. lean ground beef
- ½ c. Italian style breadcrumbs
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon mustard - I used a sweet onion mustard
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ yellow onion, finely chopped
- ½ green pepper, finely chopped
- ½ small cubes of cheese - I used Pepper Jack
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 pound small red potatoes, washed and cut into bite-sized pieces
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons Penzeys Justice or similar seasoning blend
- 1 cups grated Parmesan cheese, divided
- 2 tablespoons BBQ sauce - I used Sweet Baby Rays
- 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Spray a 6-opening muffin top pan with olive oil and set aside.
To make the meatloaf mix, combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl and, using your hands, squish and mix it together until well worked together. Alternately, you could use a stand mixer to bring the mixture together, but be careful not to over mix things. You want to be able to enjoy cheesy bits, veggie bits, etc. in each bite.
Separate the meatloaf mixture into 3 equal sized balls. Press the balls into half of the prepared muffin top pan openings - they will be mounded.
To make the potatoes, combine the chopped potatoes, olive oil, and seasoning blend in a bowl and toss well to coat. Sprinkle half of the cheese in the bottoms of the 3 remaining muffin top pan openings. Carefully add the potatoes on top of the cheese and sprinkle the remaining cheese evenly over the potatoes.
Bake the muffin top pan on the center rack of the preheated oven for 25 minutes. While the meatloaves and potatoes bake, mix the BBQ sauce and horseradish together to form a glaze. When the timer sounds, carefully remove the muffin top pan from the oven and brush the glaze evenly over the 3 meatloaf mounds. Return to the oven and bake an additional 10-15 minutes or until the meatloaves are fully cooked and the potatoes are crisp on the outside and tender throughout. Allow everything to rest for 5 minutes before serving.
- Yields: 3 servings
- Preparation Time: 1 hour