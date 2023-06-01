Muffin Top Pan Meatloaf and Cheesy Roasted Potatoes

My dad got me hooked on muffin top pans. It began with making the thing the baking pan is actually named for - tender muffins that are wider and thinner than the traditional muffins resulting from using a standard pan. You get more of the top and that can mean extra streusel, nuts, cheese … you name it. But it grew to include baked eggs that became perfectly round and ideal for tucking into breakfast bagel or English muffin sandwiches. And now it's grown even more to include this:

A meatloaf and potatoes meal for three … all in one pan! You can tweak the meatloaf recipe to suit you … just keep it on the lean side or be ready for oil to spill over the edge of your pan! You can always set it on a cookie sheet if you must use something other than lean beef, but trust me … this is both delicious and better for you! I opted for the Justice seasoning from Penzeys because it is both delicious and salt free. Given a sprinkling of cheese both beneath and over the potatoes, I thought that brought more than enough salt to the taters on its own.

While things are baking, toss together a quick salad or steam some seasonal vegetables to enjoy alongside this clever meal. It's all kinds of comfort food in a fun and simple package. And if 3 servings aren't enough (or too many), rest assured that muffin top pans come in multiple sizes. Enjoy!