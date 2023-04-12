Salmon Fusion Curry
Seafood curries are my favorite midweek meal. They are fast, easy, and taste like I've spent hours assembling them. What's not to love? This one is a blend of Thai and Indian cuisine that's brimming with tender salmon in a complex, spicy sauce. And you can get it on the table in a half hour. Yeah, definitely worth putting on the favorites list.
I like the variety of color in this curry - everything from brightly colored peppers, rosy tomatoes, and bright green baby spinach find a place in the skillet. Add salmon, which adds soft pink to the dish, and you're nearly eating the rainbow! But if you have a different mix of vegetables you'd like to use, feel free to experiment. If you opt not to use tomatoes, make sure you use something like pureed squash with enough moisture to build the sauce. Spinach can be replaced by other hearty greens like kale or collard greens. In place of peppers, you could work in carrots, zucchini, turnips, etc … but I think strips of sweet pepper are my favorite.
Serve this spicy, aromatic curry over hot steamed rice. I like to make a batch of brown rice in my Instant Pot by setting it for a 15 minute high pressure cycle with a 5-10 minute rest before releasing the pressure. If you get it going when you start the curry, they both should be ready to serve around the same time. Hooray for a quick and fantastic weeknight dinner!
Salmon Fusion Curry
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 4-6 mini peppers, seeded and sliced into strips
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
- ½ tablespoon red curry paste
- ½ tablespoon curry powder
- ½ teaspoon dark brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper1 (14 oz.) can fire roasted diced tomatoes with juices
- ½ cup unsweetened coconut milk from can
- 2 cups baby spinach, fresh
- 1 pound skinless salmon fillets
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onions and sliced peppers; sauté for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic, ginger, and all seasonings (through black pepper). Stir and sauté until fragrant for another 1-2 minutes.
Add the diced tomatoes with juices and coconut milk to the skillet. Bring everything to boil, then lower the heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, for 8-10 minutes until the liquids are slightly thickened. Add the fresh spinach and stir for an additional minute until wilted.
Add the salmon to the skillet and spoon the sauce on top of it. Cover the skillet and simmer over medium low heat for 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and let it rest on the burner for 5 minutes, covered, to finish cooking. Serve hot over cooked rice.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
- Log in to post comments
- Log in to post comments