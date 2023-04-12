Salmon Fusion Curry

Seafood curries are my favorite midweek meal. They are fast, easy, and taste like I've spent hours assembling them. What's not to love? This one is a blend of Thai and Indian cuisine that's brimming with tender salmon in a complex, spicy sauce. And you can get it on the table in a half hour. Yeah, definitely worth putting on the favorites list.

I like the variety of color in this curry - everything from brightly colored peppers, rosy tomatoes, and bright green baby spinach find a place in the skillet. Add salmon, which adds soft pink to the dish, and you're nearly eating the rainbow! But if you have a different mix of vegetables you'd like to use, feel free to experiment. If you opt not to use tomatoes, make sure you use something like pureed squash with enough moisture to build the sauce. Spinach can be replaced by other hearty greens like kale or collard greens. In place of peppers, you could work in carrots, zucchini, turnips, etc … but I think strips of sweet pepper are my favorite.

Serve this spicy, aromatic curry over hot steamed rice. I like to make a batch of brown rice in my Instant Pot by setting it for a 15 minute high pressure cycle with a 5-10 minute rest before releasing the pressure. If you get it going when you start the curry, they both should be ready to serve around the same time. Hooray for a quick and fantastic weeknight dinner!