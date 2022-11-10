Talkin' Turkey and More

Thanksgiving is a mere two weeks away, but there's no need to fret. We've got loads of recipes to help you get through it and are featuring a few here to help you get started. But if you don't see your favorites here, simply search for what you want. in the meantime, make sure you thaw your turkey if it's frozen (allow at least 24 hours of thawing in the fridge for every 5 pounds of bird), gather your ingredients (and be flexible if some items aren't available - there are almost always good substitutes), and contemplate how stove, oven, and fridge time can be streamlined before the big day (can it be made early? can it be made in a slow cooker or pressure cooker?). But now, it's time for the recipes!

Of course, most people associate Thanksgiving dinner with a turkey. We've got a selection of turkey recipes from our archives to share:

And for many of us, the sides at the big meal are more important than the bird. I know I've been known to sneak cheesy-garlic mashed potatoes onto my plate for breakfast the next morning! And why not? This stuff is amazing.

And while we might stuff ourselves silly during the meal, it just wouldn't be Thanksgiving without dessert … ideally, a selection of them! And while pie is often traditional, here are a few gently outside the box ideas that still feel fancy enough for a big holiday meal with family and friends. Enjoy!