Cheesy-Garlic Pressure Cooker Mashed Potatoes
Last week, I tempted you with a sweet and spicy chicken thigh recipe that can be on the table in a half hour. This time around, I'm sharing my favorite beginning to that meal. I start by spooning a generous helping of these mashed potatoes onto my plate before nestling the aforementioned chicken thigh on top of them. The combination of the cheesy, garlicky taters with the sweet and spicy chicken is downright perfect!
I like using cream cheese in these taters because it melts beautifully, but you can also opt for tangy goat cheese, some crumbled blue cheese, or even shredded cheddar or gouda. Really, pick good cheese that melts nicely and you're good to go! You can also sprinkle in some crumbled bacon, chopped chives, or any other heavenly thing you'd put on a loaded baked potato and you are likely to make things very yummy.
Mashed potatoes love being alongside everything from grilled chicken or steak to meatloaf or pork chops. They even pair well with a beautifully seared serving of salmon or a lamb chop that sprinkled with mint chutney. Just make sure whatever you're pairing with these, they live up to the glory of your taters!
Cheesy-Garlic Pressure Cooker Mashed Potatoes
- 4 c. chicken broth
- 3 lbs. potatoes - washed, peeled & chopped into ½" cubes
- ½ c. salted butter
- ½ block (4 oz.) cream cheese
- ½ c. heavy cream (or milk)
- 3 tsp. minced garlic
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Pour the chicken broth into the bottom of a 6-quart Instant Pot. Add the potatoes. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Pressure cook on high for 8 minutes. Carefully turn the valve to "Venting" and quickly release the steam. Using oven mitts, remove the insert and drain the broth - you can reserve this for use in a soup or creamy dish. Place the potatoes back into the pot. Add in the butter, cream cheese, cream, and garlic. Season generously with salt and pepper. Using a potato masher or the back of a spoon, mash the potatoes and combine all the ingredients. Serve hot.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: About 20 minutes
Add new comment