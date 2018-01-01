Cider Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Turkey, ham, standing rib roast, prime rib … you get the idea. Main courses, especially those fancy ones associated with special occasions, are easy to plan. But when it comes to rounding out the menu in a way that has you happy, that's a bit more challenging. Too much starch. Not enough color. Bland flavors.

Never fear! Brussels sprouts are quick to cook, delicious (especially if you don't over cook them!), and colorful on a plate. And if you have any picky eaters at your table, adding bacon and apple cider is sure to make them a side dish people request again and again. Besides, with just 3 ingredients and about a half hour of prep time involved, what's not to love?

Since they are in season now, Brussels sprouts are fairly easy to find in markets, less expensive than other out of season vegetables, and at their tastiest. It's the perfect time of the year to incorporate them into your holiday entertaining plans.