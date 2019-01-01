The Easiest Turkey: Dry-Brining

Salt + Heat = A Fantastic Roasted Turkey (without all the work). Imagine the hardest part of making your turkey for Thanksgiving being lifting the thing out of the oven? Dry-brining can make that the case! Instead of a liquid bath/brine, learn how salting your turkey several days before you roast it will give you an amazingly moist and tender bird. Because this is a technique that requires you to start your prep (not counting thawing if you are using a frozen bird), we're not saving our Thanksgiving Turkey post until the end of our Turkey Day posting extravaganza. This way, you've got enough time to get everything in order and make Thanksgiving delicious and laid back!

A few things to know about dry-brining:

The bigger the piece of meat you are brining, the more salt and longer time will be needed to accomplish that perfect result. Plan ahead!

Because dry-brining doesn't add liquid to your bird (it makes it retain it better during the roasting process), you may wish to increase the amount of liquid you add to your roasting pan to make sure you have enough to make lots and lots of gravy!

Do not rinse your turkey! Rinsing raw poultry just spreads harmful germs and juices around your kitchen and increases the chance of illness. You might be worried that all that salt will leave your bird too salty, but trust me when I say that the salt residue has left the skin of the bird by the time it sees your oven. Besides, rinsing it after salting will make the amazingly crispy skin that results from this technique go away.

If you are a purist like me, instead of using the plastic bag method described below, you will give your turkey a shelf of its own and leave it uncovered while dry-brining. When done this way, the skin is absolutely perfect, in my opinion. Of course, using a plastic bag or plastic wrap to cover the bird is also fine (and probably recommended if you have youngsters in your home).

While the basic instructions below are for a roasted bird, dry-brining works with grilling or deep frying a turkey as well. Just follow the brining instructions and then carry on with your other cooking method. Likewise, the herbs and aromatics I used in this version can be tweaked to suit what you have on hand. Oranges, shallots, and sage make for a very festive flavor combination as well. You can even choose your wine and/or broth to suit your preferences. However you make it, dry-brining will give you the perfect combination of crisp skin and tender, juicy meat for your entertaining needs!