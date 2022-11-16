Rotisserie Chicken: Jambalaya
About once every month or two, my family heads to Costco to grab some of our favorites and discover new treasures. Always on the list are two of their yummy rotisserie chickens. They are inexpensive and, if you plan a bit, make so many meals with so much variety, you'll be thrilled at how very clever you are. This week is all about sharing some of those secrets and making sure everyone gets their fill, fall cooking style!
This time around, we're making jambalaya and, if you made chicken broth with your chickens, you can use that and some of the chopped rotisserie chicken to make a big batch of sausage and chicken jambalaya that can feed a crowd and give you leftovers too. Plus it can be on the table in less than an hour.
I like making corn bread or putting together a quick salad to have alongside a meal like this, though truth be known, jambalaya is an excellent "put it in a bowl and call it dinner" meal. Put out hot sauce for those that want it spicier than this and pour a beer, cider, or other cold beverage to wash it all down. Enjoy!
Sausage and Chicken Jambalaya
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound Andouille sausage, sliced
- 3 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
- 2 medium yellow onions, peeled and diced
- 2 red bell peppers, seeded and diced
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- ½ teaspoon cayenne - optional
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 (14 ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1½ cups uncooked white rice
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 2-3 cups chopped rotisserie chicken
- 1-2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved - optional
Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to a large sauté pan set over medium-high heat. Add the sliced sausage and cook for approximately 1 minute per side. Remove to a clean plate and set aside.
Set the sauté pan to medium heat. Add 1 more tablespoon of olive oil and add the minced onions and bell pepper, mixing well to combine. Cook for 8-10 minutes, or until softening, stirring frequently. Add the minced garlic, Cajun seasoning, salt, pepper, cayenne, Italian season, and red pepper flakes. Mix well and continue to cook for an additional minute.
Mix in the cooked sausage, crushed tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, white rice, low-sodium chicken broth, and cooked chopped chicken with the softened veggies. Mix well to combine. Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to low and cover with a tight-fitting lid.
Cook for approximately 25-30 minutes, or until the rice is nearly cooked through, gently stirring every 5 minutes to prevent the rice from burning and sticking to the bottom of the pot.
Remove from heat and add the cherry tomatoes, if using. Serve warm . Refrigerate leftovers in a sealed container for up to 4 days.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes
