Rotisserie Chicken: Jambalaya

About once every month or two, my family heads to Costco to grab some of our favorites and discover new treasures. Always on the list are two of their yummy rotisserie chickens. They are inexpensive and, if you plan a bit, make so many meals with so much variety, you'll be thrilled at how very clever you are. This week is all about sharing some of those secrets and making sure everyone gets their fill, fall cooking style!

This time around, we're making jambalaya and, if you made chicken broth with your chickens, you can use that and some of the chopped rotisserie chicken to make a big batch of sausage and chicken jambalaya that can feed a crowd and give you leftovers too. Plus it can be on the table in less than an hour.

I like making corn bread or putting together a quick salad to have alongside a meal like this, though truth be known, jambalaya is an excellent "put it in a bowl and call it dinner" meal. Put out hot sauce for those that want it spicier than this and pour a beer, cider, or other cold beverage to wash it all down. Enjoy!