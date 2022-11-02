Garden Vegetable and Lentil Soup

Fall is about perfecting your curry, soup, and stew game for the upcoming winter and this soup gives a nod to both curry and stew with its flavoring and heartiness. Made to give a nod to your pantry and your garden, root cellar, and/or crisper, it can be tweaked to suit your tastes and what you have on hand.

Grating garlic and ginger with a microplane gives you consistent, fine grating without a lot of fuss or mess. If you don't have one, mince them both as finely as you're able to. Carrot and zucchini are excellent options for the early addition vegetables in this curry, but chopped bell pepper and butternut squash or diced sweet potato would also work beautifully. If you still have tomatoes from the garden, it's easy to work those into this dish instead of the canned fire-roasted ones listed. If you don't like chickpeas, use any other legume or just double the amount of lentils. Lots of flexibility here.

I just toast and butter naan and serve it alongside this soup. If you'd like it to lean more toward curry, stir in some steamed rice and add a dollop of yogurt. You get the idea. Make it yours and enjoy savoring it!