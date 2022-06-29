Parmesan Parsnip Fries

Continuing our journey through vegetarian favorites, we are giving focus to a clever side dish for your summer eating needs. It's burger season and that means that the go to side - fries - will get their due. And lest you think there's only the tater variety, get ready for some new fry joy. One of my absolute favorite kinds of oven fries are made with thinly sliced parsnips tossed with oil and then a cornstarch mixture flavored with parmesan, rosemary, and salt. I'm drooling just thinking about it.

You can mix up the seasoning as desired on these. I've done taco seasoning, chili seasoning, jalapeño and cheddar seasoning, and more. Penzey's Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle is stunning and super easy to use. Nearly every dry salad dressing mix on the planet will also work. You get the idea. And forgo ketchup - these are great on their own or dipped into specialty mustard or aioli.

And while burgers are the traditional star of this show, I love them with basically anything that comes off the grill. Ribs? Yes, please. Chicken? Swoon. Grilled assorted veggies? OMG, yes! Again, you get the idea. And hey, there is no rule that says you cannot just make a batch or three of these fries and just dig in. They are the star of the show!!!