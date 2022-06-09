Grilled Beef Chapli Patty

Chapli is a Pashtun kebab that is made from ground meat mixed with an array of spices that is first rolled into a ball and then flattened before being grilled or fried until crispy. They are absolutely fantastic and a fun way to enjoy your grill this summer. I've been known to replace standard burgers with them, but my favorite way to have them is alongside an assortment of grilled vegetables, pita, hummus, yogurt sauce, and more.

This is far from a traditional recipe. Most involve a mix of spices and minced vegetable, but this version makes things a bit easier by leaning on the spice cabinet and letting the mix of flavors give you an out of this world meal without spending hours chopping veggies in the kitchen. I add butter to the mix because the ground meat I use is very lean. If yours isn't, you can reduce or skip the added fat. You want enough to make sure you get that crispy texture as you grill them.

I've already discussed my favorite way to serve these. All that remains is a tall glass of iced tea or lemonade and the amusement that comes with realizing the dog is also a fan of chapli! Enjoy.