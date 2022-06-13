Breakfast Baked Potatoes
Making baked potatoes a vessel for any number of inspired fillings is one of my favorite quick meal ideas. This is especially so when I use my air fryer to bake the aforementioned potatoes. In the 40 minutes it takes to have absolutely amazing baked potatoes ready to fill, the fillings are also finished. Then simply assemble - takes about 30 seconds or so - and enjoy!
As is often the case with my recipes, this one's tweakable. Want sausage instead of bacon? Go for it. You could add shredded cheese over the top of the eggs instead of stirring goat cheese into it. Have different veggies on hand? Work them into the filling instead. You get the idea.
My favorite way to serve these potatoes is alongside a fresh fruit salad, as seen here. Sometimes this meal is our first of the day and sometimes it's the last. It fits wherever you want to put it and is a hit with everyone. Sometimes I even just put the fillings out on the table and give everyone a potato to fill. Now that's an easy meal!
- 3 air-fried baked potatoes
- 4 slices thick cut bacon, chopped
- ½ sweet bell pepper, diced
- 5 eggs
- ¼ cup crumbled chèvre
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped chives
Using the recipe linked above, prepare three baked potatoes using your air fryer.
While the potatoes bake, chop the bacon and fry it until crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan and sauté the pepper in the rendered bacon fat until crisp-tender. Remove the pepper to the same plate as the chopped, cooked bacon; set aside.
In the hot pan, add the eggs and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly. After a minute, add the chèvre and continue stirring. After 2 minutes, add the bacon and pepper in with the eggs and cook an additional 1-2 minutes to warm the bacon and pepper and soft-set the eggs.
To serve, pierce the potatoes lengthwise down the center and press gently from both ends to pop them open. Add soft-set eggs to the open potatoes and add a dollop of sour cream and a generous sprinkling of chopped chives before serving.
- Yields: 3 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
