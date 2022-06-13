Breakfast Baked Potatoes

Making baked potatoes a vessel for any number of inspired fillings is one of my favorite quick meal ideas. This is especially so when I use my air fryer to bake the aforementioned potatoes. In the 40 minutes it takes to have absolutely amazing baked potatoes ready to fill, the fillings are also finished. Then simply assemble - takes about 30 seconds or so - and enjoy!

As is often the case with my recipes, this one's tweakable. Want sausage instead of bacon? Go for it. You could add shredded cheese over the top of the eggs instead of stirring goat cheese into it. Have different veggies on hand? Work them into the filling instead. You get the idea.

My favorite way to serve these potatoes is alongside a fresh fruit salad, as seen here. Sometimes this meal is our first of the day and sometimes it's the last. It fits wherever you want to put it and is a hit with everyone. Sometimes I even just put the fillings out on the table and give everyone a potato to fill. Now that's an easy meal!