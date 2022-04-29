Air Fried Baked Potatoes

Many years ago when I was kid, every once in a while my folks would load me and my siblings into the car and we'd head to Ponderosa Steak House for a dinner out. It wasn't a fancy place, but there was a fun salad buffet and I loved their baked potatoes. They had crispy skin and soft, tender insides that were loaded with butter, sour cream, and chives. Even to this day, if I'm in a mood and wanting some nostalgia, I go for a baked potato. And my air fryer can make that easy and keep me from turning my kitchen into the tropics.

By rubbing the outside of your taters with some oil and seasonings, you help guarantee that amazing crispy skin that inspired my love of these taters. I'm a fan of them with the traditional butter et al, but if I happen to have leftover chili, suddenly my tater is a canvas for a full meal. This also works when you opt for loaded baked potatoes (think cheese, bacon, and more) or even breakfast potatoes (your favorite cheesy scrambled eggs have a tater bed). Even salsa, black beans, and cheddar cheese can get you a taco tater!

Whether you are serving baked potatoes as a stunning side dish or letting them play canvas for the main event, using your air fryer to keep things simple and cool is a great idea - especially as we find ourselves quickly approaching the warmer temperatures of late spring and summer.