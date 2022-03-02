Sweet Potato-Lentil Curry

My family gets its last CSA box of vegetables just before Christmas and it inevitably is packed with lots of great storing vegetables. Everything from winter squash to ginger and sweet potatoes to beets find their way to our menus. This time around, I'm offering a vegetarian curry featuring some of those great winter veggies - sweet potatoes, onions, ginger, and garlic - alongside red lentils, fire-roasted tomatoes, and an amazing array of spices from your pantry. Grab your Instant Pot and you can have it on the table in a little over a half hour … less if you, like me, prefer to just scrub the sweet potatoes and include them unpeeled in most simmered dishes.

I keep my sweet potatoes and other potatoes in a bin in a cool, dry closet for storing and it means they last months instead of weeks. I keep ginger in a resealable plastic bag in the freezer and grate it still frozen for my meal needs. A basket of garlic and onions is on a baker's rack in a dry, shaded space as well. The result is a well-stocked winter kitchen that lasts me well into this space that starts to show us the promise of spring. That means it's easy to put together a curry like this for those days when that promise is a bit more hope and less reality.

I like to serve this curry with some sliced green onions (or shredded radish from the aforementioned CSA box) and yogurt. You could serve it over rice if you'd like, but I really love to just dip some buttered naan into it instead!