Topping Pizzas: What's Your Base?

My family loves making homemade pizzas. Whether we're tossing them on a grill or into a cast iron skillet or something else entirely, there's a lot of flexibility to be had and deliciousness to be enjoyed. This time around, we're looking at some of our past pizza-centric posts to help inspire you to make your own!

Of course, not everyone has the time and energy to make a crust from scratch. If that's you, don't despair. Pizza can be super simple when you decide to use any of the following as bases:

And, of course, toppings is what make pizzas so unique and special. Whether you're drooling over mushroom, bacon, and brie (like the photos in this post) or eyeing up traditional sausage and pepperoni, what we put on our pizzas says a lot about us. If you're looking for some creative options that fall outside the box, consider one of these: