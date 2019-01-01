People the world over have a love affair with pizza. Whether it's a thin crust sporting tomato, basil, and mozzarella or a Chicago-style deep dish that blends pizza with casserole, we love digging into this casual comfort food. It's our go-to when celebrating a successful move or kicking back on a Friday night to welcome the weekend. And, if you're at my house, I add an element of sentimentality by incorporating my mother's cast iron skillet into the process.

While certainly not a thin crust, this pan pizza (or cast iron pizza, as I like to call it) is definitely not the behemoth that Chicago-style pizza is. The crust is thick, but crisp and the toppings are definitely toppings and not yet fillings. And, if you have access to a good source of pizza dough (note: my source is my bread maker on the dough setting), it's the kind of meal that is super easy and flexible.

When I make my dough, I like to use a 2 pound pizza dough recipe with the occasional tweak (e.g. add a bit of granulated garlic, Italian seasoning, red pepper flake, etc.). Then I split the dough into two balls. One gets used for the recipe and the other one gets coated generously in oil and popped into a freezer bag. The next time I'm hankering for a pan pizza, I move the dough to the refrigerator a day early and can just bring it to room temperature before I'm ready to make another pizza!

Now, I'm sure you've already figured this out, but the toppings in this recipe just happen to be what I was craving. You can make the toppings suit your tastes, pantry, or garden offerings. In fact, if you have more than one skillet (or can convince your friends to bring over theirs), you can have one heck of a pizza party without a lot of fuss! Oh - and with Memorial Day just around the corner, I suppose I should mention that a cast iron pizza can be made on your grill too! If you happen to have a lid for your pan, it's beyond easy, but even if you don't ... just watch it a bit more carefully and get your medium heat grill to be your outdoor oven. Enjoy!