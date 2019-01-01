Prosciutto Pear Naan Pizzas

I'm a firm believer in the concept of taking it easy and pampering yourself between the holidays in December. That's why this pizza is one of the best gifts I can give myself. After fussing with special menus for Christmas and the days leading up to it, I want to relax a little before I'm mixing cocktails and making pretty appetizers for New Year's Eve. And did I mention I married a New Year's baby? Yeah, that means planning a special birthday meal and dessert too. I love it all, but to keep from losing my mind, the days between Christmas and New Year's usually involve really lovely food that can be assembled in literally minutes. And that's where this pizza comes in.

I love using naan as the base for pizzas, but if you've been following for a while, you probably knew that. This one takes that concept to new heights by using fancy ingredients like prosciutto and mixed-milk cheese and drizzling some pomegranate molasses or balsamic vinegar over the top before serving. It can all be done in about 20 minutes and the combination of salty meat, juicy pear, and creamy cheese will make your mouth sing. It's one of my favorite flavor combinations ever!

This pizza actually pairs very well with champagne, though a sparkling wine or cider will also do quite nicely. If you are wanting more than pizza, a light salad (perhaps with a dressing also featuring the pomegranate molasses) will be perfect. Now, sit down and enjoy the pause because the next holiday will be here in less than a week!