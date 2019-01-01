Seasonal Comforts: Very Veggie Beef Barley Soup

There are few dishes as hearty and warming as soup. And when that soup is brimming with seared beef, tender barley, and a collection of vegetables that's both healthy and beautiful, it's easy to go back for another bowl!

I like to use cubed beef roast for this soup, though round or sirloin steak will also work well. Because this recipe uses a pressure cooker to save time, the meat will be tender in the end, so save the fancy cuts of beef for another time! Also, don't skip the searing step! You want the meat to have a lovely texture and stand up to the downright generous amount of vegetables in this soup.

You can serve this soup with some crusty bread, crackers, or even a sandwich, but it's enough to be a meal on its own as well. A dark beer or robust cider are both ideal choices for pairing with it as well.