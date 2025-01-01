I love a beautiful salad. I especially love one when the weather outside is frightful and we're in frightful weather season so it's good to have the means for a bright and colorful salad. Now, salads such as these nearly make themselves in late spring, summer, and early fall. A winter salad takes a little more lift. Instead of focusing on summer's favorite produce, I make the foundation of the color, flavor, and crunch in this salad two excellent winter storing vegetables that can be easily roasted or coarsely shredded and bring a whole lot of color and flavor to the dish.
Carrots and beets are pretty easy to find at markets during winter months. You can roast the beets in advance and coarse shred the carrots if you want a quick salad prep time on the day you serve it. You can even make the citrusy dressing in advance. I'd recommend toasting the walnuts while making the salad though as the flavor is nicest right away. If you cannot find fresh cilantro, consider using flat leaf parsley or chopped green onions instead.
This salad is stunning when served alongside roasted chicken or pork. It can also be lovely nestled alongside your favorite ravioli or other stuffed pasta and sauce. However you choose to enjoy it, try to use it within one meal or shortly thereafter since the beets are best on the more freshly roasted side.
Walnut, Carrot & Roasted Beet Salad
- 2 small beets, roasted, halved and sliced
- 1 large carrot, coarsely shredded
- 1 cup walnuts, toasted and cooled slightly
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 medium lemon
- 1 clove garlic, finely grated
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon honey
- ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon ground/grated ginger
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
Combine the beets, carrots, walnuts, and cilantro in a serving bowl; set aside.
Finely grate the zest of 1 medium lemon (about 2 packed teaspoons) into a small jar or bowl. Juice the zested lemon until you have 3-4 tablespoons, then add that to the jar.
Add 1 finely grated garlic clove, the kosher salt, honey, Dijon mustard, ground or grated ginger, and black pepper. Whisk the mixture or seal the jar and shake until combined.
Add the olive oil and whisk or seal the jar and shake until combined and emulsified. Add the dressing to the serving bowl and toss well to coat. Enjoy!
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes (not counting the vegetable prep time, which can happen in advance and will take 20-40 minutes depending on the size of your beets and method of roasting)