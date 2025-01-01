Walnut, Carrot & Roasted Beet Salad

I love a beautiful salad. I especially love one when the weather outside is frightful and we're in frightful weather season so it's good to have the means for a bright and colorful salad. Now, salads such as these nearly make themselves in late spring, summer, and early fall. A winter salad takes a little more lift. Instead of focusing on summer's favorite produce, I make the foundation of the color, flavor, and crunch in this salad two excellent winter storing vegetables that can be easily roasted or coarsely shredded and bring a whole lot of color and flavor to the dish.

Carrots and beets are pretty easy to find at markets during winter months. You can roast the beets in advance and coarse shred the carrots if you want a quick salad prep time on the day you serve it. You can even make the citrusy dressing in advance. I'd recommend toasting the walnuts while making the salad though as the flavor is nicest right away. If you cannot find fresh cilantro, consider using flat leaf parsley or chopped green onions instead.

This salad is stunning when served alongside roasted chicken or pork. It can also be lovely nestled alongside your favorite ravioli or other stuffed pasta and sauce. However you choose to enjoy it, try to use it within one meal or shortly thereafter since the beets are best on the more freshly roasted side.