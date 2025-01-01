Roasted Sweet Potato Blend

The middle of January can be a difficult time. With the major winter holidays in the rear view mirror, many feel the tug of malaise or worse. Between literally darker days and a landscape devoid of almost all color, it's hard not to end up there. Might I humbly suggest bringing a rainbow of color to your plates? Beyond being delightfully cheerful and beautiful, studies have shown that eating foods with a wide range of color can give you an easy way to eat healthier. This time around, we're turning to a variety of sweet potatoes to bring color to our plates.

This recipe features two kinds of sweet potatoes that come in two different vibrant colors: orange and purple. But don't fret if you don't have a multitude of colorful sweet potatoes. You can also include beets - both red and golden are perfect - or turnips. I actually get candy cane beets in the last CSA box of the season and they store well into February for me and my family. Just remember that just about every long-storing root vegetable will roast beautifully here and your job is to find a combination that's bright, cheerful, and delicious!

These roasted sweet potatoes are glorious on their own, but they also make a fun addition to winter salads, your favorite grain dishes, or even partially roasted before becoming a bed of color for broiled salmon or other fish. However you opt to enjoy them, remember to pat yourself on the back for eating healthy and making it beautiful while you do.