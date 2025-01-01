Instant Pot Beef Bulgur Soup

Soup is recovery food. And boy, do a lot of us feel that for all kinds of reasons. Some of us need to recovery from a busy holiday season filled with all kinds of feelings, both good and bad and otherwise. Some of us had a rough 2024. Others are facing worry and fear about 2025. Still others have managed to pick up the unwanted gift of seasonal colds or worse during our recent season of hanging out with lots of people and sharing germs. I wish you all the healing you need and offer you an excellent soup you can make in your Instant Pot and enjoy for days whilst you recover.

Most kinds of beef roast will work for this. Choose something that will enjoy some pressure cooking and give you chunks of lovely, tender meat in each bite. The mix of vegetables can be tweaked some, but make sure you end up with a blend that gives similar color, texture, and taste. You can add potatoes with the onions and zucchini and skip beans if you'd like. I really prefer carrots, but you could also add frozen peas or green beans instead at the end. You can use regular peppers or skip them entirely - I love the extra flavor offered by roasted red peppers. Keep the tomatoes, but you don't need the sun dried or fire-roasted versions of the tomato paste or diced tomatoes. I just really like how this soup tastes with them.

This soup keeps well. I like to spoon it into quart canning jars and store it in the back of my refrigerator. It lasts a good week and makes it easy to warm up when the mood hits you. I always serve it with bread for dipping or, if I'm feeling fancy, homemade focaccia or a nice sandwich. Here's hoping we all recover in the ways we need and enjoy yummy soup while doing it!