Spiced Pumpkin Loaf

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, we're spending a bit of time this week focusing on the gifts of the oven. Baked goods always have a place at holiday tables and Thanksgiving begs for everything from savory to sweet. This time around, we're focusing on the sweet with a sweet bread that's brimming with fall's favorite blend of spices and pumpkin! Serve it on your Thanksgiving dinner or dessert table and watch everyone celebrate its presence.

A few notes about the recipe. First, don't wander far from the recipe since baking chemistry is pretty picky. That said, you can substitute gluten free one for one flour for the all-purpose flour if you'd like to make it gluten free or opt for dairy free butter and plant-based milk if you'd like to make it dairy free. You can use homemade pumpkin puree or canned pumpkin - NOT pumpkin pie filling. Or, you could follow my lead and use pureed honeynut or butternut squash. And, of course, if you don't have a fancy molded pan, you can use a regular loaf pan and it will taste equally delicious! Otherwise, stick with the recipe and enjoy.

Before I let you get to today's recipe, I also wanted you to know that Seasoned Cooking is here to help with all of your Thanksgiving needs. Whether you are looking for an article that will take you through a curated culinary journey, a series of posts that have been tagged with the term "Thanksgiving", or the ultimate search of the entire site for the term "Thanksgiving", we've got over 26 years of content to help you put together the best holiday yet!