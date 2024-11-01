Welcome to Thanksgiving Week! With all of the planning, preparation, and cooking in store for you this week, let us handle the plan for breakfast either on Thanksgiving Day or anytime over the long weekend after the holiday. Croissant French Toast is the perfect option because it blends absolute ease of preparation, quick cooking, and downright decadence. Plus, if you use croissants that have been frozen - hello, taking advantage of bakery sales - you can slice them for it all much easier than if they are thawed! Note: this recipe calls for fully baked croissants. I am recommending these already baked croissants be frozen for easier cutting. Do not use frozen unbaked croissants!

I tossed cubed pears with warm maple syrup and cinnamon and spooned it over the warm French toast and then dug in. Of course, coffee, tea, and apple cider were also on hand to help make it a decadent offering. You could make bacon or sausage, but after a huge turkey dinner a fancy breakfast without all the trimmings might be a better choice!

Before I let you get to today's recipe, I also wanted you to know that Seasoned Cooking is here to help with all of your Thanksgiving needs. Whether you are looking for an article that will take you through a curated culinary journey, a series of posts that have been tagged with the term "Thanksgiving", or the ultimate search of the entire site for the term "Thanksgiving", we've got over 26 years of content to help you put together the best holiday yet!