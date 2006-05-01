Smoked Salmon Almost Benedict

This week, we're having a focus on fall brunch. For me, fall brunch is about actually cooking a bit after the heat of mid-August to mid-September finally dissipates. I'm in the mood for clever food and a lot of flavor on a plate. Brunches in fall can be a bit lazy and a lot delicious and get you ready to head to the apple orchard or the pumpkin patch.

This first recipe doesn't include any "fall" ingredients per se, and yet I absolutely associate it with a fun fall cooking morning meal and one that asks you to linger over it, enjoy another cup of coffee, and pack the family up afterward for a fall adventure. If you aren't a fan of smoked salmon, feel free to substitute Canadian bacon, thick cut bacon, or even a slice or three of one of those late harvest tomatoes that bring so much flavor to the table. This recipe provides a link to one Seasoned Cooking's hollandaise sauce posts for reference, but feel free to use another recipe for hollandaise. The recipe preparation time does not include the time required to make the sauce, but you can also make it in advance if you'd like.

Alongside a meal like this, a light fruit salad, cup of applesauce, or even a slice or two of melon will do nicely. That and the beverage(s) of your choice will have you well set for a beautiful fall day. Enjoy!