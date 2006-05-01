This week, we're having a focus on fall brunch. For me, fall brunch is about actually cooking a bit after the heat of mid-August to mid-September finally dissipates. I'm in the mood for clever food and a lot of flavor on a plate. Brunches in fall can be a bit lazy and a lot delicious and get you ready to head to the apple orchard or the pumpkin patch.
This first recipe doesn't include any "fall" ingredients per se, and yet I absolutely associate it with a fun fall cooking morning meal and one that asks you to linger over it, enjoy another cup of coffee, and pack the family up afterward for a fall adventure. If you aren't a fan of smoked salmon, feel free to substitute Canadian bacon, thick cut bacon, or even a slice or three of one of those late harvest tomatoes that bring so much flavor to the table. This recipe provides a link to one Seasoned Cooking's hollandaise sauce posts for reference, but feel free to use another recipe for hollandaise. The recipe preparation time does not include the time required to make the sauce, but you can also make it in advance if you'd like.
Alongside a meal like this, a light fruit salad, cup of applesauce, or even a slice or two of melon will do nicely. That and the beverage(s) of your choice will have you well set for a beautiful fall day. Enjoy!
Smoked Salmon Almost Benedict
- 2 croissants, sliced in half
- 2 teaspoons butter
- 4 oz. thinly sliced smoked salmon or lox
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup hollandaise sauce - use one of these recipes or choose a different favorite version
- 1 teaspoon of a favorite seasoning to sprinkle on top of the sauce - optional
Heat an electric griddle, a griddle pan, or large nonstick skillet to medium-high heat. Spread the butter on the sliced croissants and toast them, cut side down, on the griddle until lightly crisp and golden brown. Place each of the 2 croissants, toasted side up, on 2 serving plates.
Arrange the smoked salmon/lox over the toasted sides of the croissants evenly, using all 4 ounces. Set the serving plates aside.
On the still hot griddle, crack the eggs and fry to your desired consistency. I like using over medium eggs for this. Place a single fried egg over each croissant/salmon plate and drizzle with warm hollandaise sauce. Sprinkle lightly with your favorite seasoning, if desired, and serve immediately.
- Yields: 2 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes