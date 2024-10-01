Puff Pastry Tomato Tart

This week, we are offering two different tart recipes featuring crusts made from frozen puff pastry. This is an ingredient I always have on hand in my house. Being able to thaw a sheet or three means I'm often less than an hour away from absolutely stunning tarts, turnovers, and other pastry delights. Since cooler weather makes baking an easy endeavor, we thought we'd offer another way to make savory baking a snap.

The first tart features cherry or grape tomatoes. This time of the year, my tomatoes are reaching their end. That means several things. First, they are incredibly sweet. Second, there are fewer of them so a tart like this is perfect since a blend of different tomatoes offers variety of flavor and color that is sure to please. And finally, it gives you a chance to showcase these gems before they are gone for another year. The combination of cheeses I used in this recipe can be tweaked as can the type of mustard used … although I do not recommend skipping the mustard altogether. I love the extra briny pop the capers add to this tart, but if you don't have them or aren't fond of them, you can skip them.

I love making this tart and serving it alongside a bowl of creamy soup. Whether it's a corn chowder or a potato leek soup, a piece or two of this lovely tart makes it all so very special. Enjoy!