This week, we are offering two different tart recipes featuring crusts made from frozen puff pastry. This is an ingredient I always have on hand in my house. Being able to thaw a sheet or three means I'm often less than an hour away from absolutely stunning tarts, turnovers, and other pastry delights. Since cooler weather makes baking an easy endeavor, we thought we'd offer another way to make savory baking a snap.
The first tart features cherry or grape tomatoes. This time of the year, my tomatoes are reaching their end. That means several things. First, they are incredibly sweet. Second, there are fewer of them so a tart like this is perfect since a blend of different tomatoes offers variety of flavor and color that is sure to please. And finally, it gives you a chance to showcase these gems before they are gone for another year. The combination of cheeses I used in this recipe can be tweaked as can the type of mustard used … although I do not recommend skipping the mustard altogether. I love the extra briny pop the capers add to this tart, but if you don't have them or aren't fond of them, you can skip them.
I love making this tart and serving it alongside a bowl of creamy soup. Whether it's a corn chowder or a potato leek soup, a piece or two of this lovely tart makes it all so very special. Enjoy!
Puff Pastry Tomato Tart
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry dough, thawed (about 8-9 ounces)
- 1 egg, mixed with 1 tablespoon water (AKA egg wash)
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 cup grated smoked gouda cheese
- 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half (I like to use a mix of varieties/colors)
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons drained capers
- ½ cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Line a large baking sheet or cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Unfold the defrosted puff pastry sheet and set it on the parchment. Stretch it if necessary to about 14 x 14 inches and ⅛ inch thick. Score a line ½ inch in from all four sides with a knife to make a border (not cutting all the way through). Prick the dough with a fork over the entire sheet of pastry except the border. Spread a very thin layer of Dijon over the inside surface. Brush the border with the egg wash (egg plus water). Bake the pastry for 15 minutes until golden brown. If pastry is puffed up in the middle, gently press it down.
While the pastry bakes, squeeze handfuls of the tomato halves over a bowl to remove most of the juice and seeds (this will help prevent the tart becoming soggy). Save the tomato juice - you can use the juice in everything from marinades to salad dressings to soups.
Sprinkle the gouda cheese over the pre-baked tart crust inside the border. Place the tomatoes on top of the cheese in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and capers. Bake the tart for another 12-15 minutes. The crust should be flaky and golden. Remove from the oven, sprinkle the Parmesan cheese evenly over it, transfer it to a cutting board and cut into 16 squares with a sharp knife. The tart is best served warm but can also be served at room temperature, if you prefer. The tart can be rewarmed for 6-8 minutes in a 375°F if you have leftovers.
- Yields: 16 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes