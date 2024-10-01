Mediterranean Pearl Couscous Salad

This salad has a little bit of a lot of things and the result is a couscous salad that can play sidekick to your favorite meals or step in as the main course with the addition of some chopped rotisserie chicken or some steamed shrimp. Everything from tomatoes and cucumbers find their way into a bowl alongside artichoke hearts and rainbow chard to make this Mediterranean masterpiece a quick addition to your meal plans.

If you have other kinds of tomatoes on hand, use those. If you have other kinds of onion on hand, use that. If you don't have chard or spinach, but there's kale wanting to be used in your fridge, use that! Salads are the place to play a little and figure out how to make them your own. So pick your favorites to add or substitute and enjoy. If you are looking to have a gluten free option, replace the couscous with gluten free pasta, rinsed brown rice, or quinoa. If you'd like it to be dairy free, skip the feta or use a dairy free variety. You get the idea.

This salad is delightful and transports easily so I favor it and its variants for autumn picnics, tailgating events, and potlucks. If you are firing up the grill for some thick cut pork chops, consider scooping some of this lovely salad alongside it on a plate. It also plays well with roasted chicken or steaks. It's a favorite in my home and spends a lot of time on the aforementioned plates and in our bellies. Enjoy!