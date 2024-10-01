Grilled Greek Chicken Bowls

Before you know it, we'll be finding our sweaters and scarves and donning boots to go outside. While we're in the twilight of the harvest-laden autumn season, I say let's fire up the grill in lean into the outdoors for prepping and enjoying our meals as long as Mother Nature sets the stage for us. So this week, we've got another selection of fun grilling recipes that will grace your table with flavor, color, and fun. And ideally that table is also tucked into a beautiful spot outside for you to enjoy. We hit midweek with an excellent bowl recipe featuring grilled Greek chicken, chile peppers, and lemon plus a lot more.

The marinade for the boneless skinless chicken thighs is quick and easy and you can marinate it for as little as a couple hours or as long as a day. This gives most of us an opportunity to just set that part of the recipe up the night before grilling and get ahead of it all. Then it's a matter of grilling a few things, slicing a few fresh things, and adding still a few other things to make a clever bowl that, frankly, has become a staple in the menu rotations in our house. Sometimes I make my own hummus and sometimes I use a favorite variety sold at my local market. Sometimes I don't have cucumbers and I work in fresh strips of pepper instead. Sometimes I add some very thinly sliced red onion. Sometimes I skip the cheese. Sometimes I serve it all over a bed of spinach or rice or the like. You get the idea. Make it your own!

This truly is a meal on its own. I'm happy pouring a glass of something to drink with it and finding a comfortable spot - ideally in the yard - to enjoy it at a leisurely pace. It also makes a great picnic offering. Either make the bowls in containers that are tightly lidded or bring everything separately and assemble the bowls once you've reached your picnic spot. What a lovely way to enjoy a generous autumn day!