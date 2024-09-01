Summer in the Yard Salad

September is both summer and fall, but more than either of them, it is harvest season. And it also happens to be my favorite culinary time of the year. What's not to love? Fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs are in abundance and meals nearly make themselves. The variety of flavor, texture, and color are nothing short of stunning and this salad epitomizes exactly that.

You can, of course, tweak things to suit what glorious freshness you have on hand. Swap roasted red pepper for leftover grilled zucchini, work diced cucumber or steamed edamame into the mix instead of fresh peas, or opt for peppery arugula in place of baby spinach. If you have peaches or other stone fruit, use those or even a blend instead of nectarines. Basil can easily be swapped for flat leaf parsley, cilantro, or any number of other fresh herbs. This salad is best very fresh, but can be refrigerated for up to 24 hours in a warmer area of your fridge if need be. Let it warm for about a half hour before serving if you can.

This salad is ideal alongside anything you're serving outside. The bright colors and fresh flavors of this salad beg to be served in the great outdoors. I served it with grilled lemon chicken atop Turkish flatbread, but everything from steaks to pork chops to grilled portabella mushrooms would be happy to have the company of this quintessential summer salad. Enjoy!