While I use my Instant Pot every week - and often multiple times a week - I don't tend to air fry quite as often. Because of this, I opted to forego a dedicated appliance and instead got an air frying lid for my Instant Pot. Now when I want to use it - which often coincides with warm weather or a need for quick roasting - I reach for my Instant Pot base and its air frying lid and make some crispy magic. This recipe uses this setup but you can use a dedicated air fryer or even roast the chickpeas, peppers, and cauliflower in the oven if you are okay with the extra heat in the kitchen and have time for the longer baking times.
This recipe is a blend of air fried items blended with fresh produce, crumbled feta, and briny olives atop a base of your choosing. Why do I leave that up to you? Because while a tasty base is a nice foundation for this bowl, the stars of the show are what you can actually see in the photos here. So pick what brings you joy. Make it more of a salad situation with a blend of greens or something heartier and full of fiber with a multigrain blend. Make it fresh or opt to use leftovers - your choice. You can also tweak vegetable options. I would not stray from the chickpeas since they air fry/roast so beautifully though. This makes a lovely vegetarian lunch or dinner that can be made vegan with dairy free choices and gluten free with careful choices of base items, dressing, and pita.
This is definitely a meal in itself. Pour a glass of your favorite beverage and call it done. I like mixing this bowl together in something with a lid and carrying the toasted pita wedges separately for a stunning picnic offering. I mean, sandwiches are fine, but this recipe is show-stopping delicious in a bowl. Enjoy!
Spiced Chickpea & Cauliflower Bowls
- Base: multigrain blend, rice, quinoa, couscous, greens, etc. - choose gluten free as needed
- 1 can chickpeas, drained and patted dry
- ½ red bell pepper, cored and diced
- 1 pinch sea salt
- 2 tablespoon olive oil, divided
- 1 medium head cauliflower, cored and cut into bite-sized pieces
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 8 ounces mixed cherry tomatoes, halved as needed
- 1 cucumber, halved lengthwise and sliced
- ½ yellow bell pepper, cored and sliced into strips
- 4 oz. pitted kalamata olives
- 4 oz. crumbled feta cheese - omit as needed
- To serve: Drizzle of creamy dressing (I used cucumber ranch - omit or opt for dairy free as needed) and pan-toasted pita wedges - choose gluten free as needed
Choose the base you desire and place in the bottom of 4 serving bowls. This is an excellent way to use leftovers or work unusual greens into your diet.
Drain the chickpeas from the can and pat dry. Add them and the bell pepper to a mixing bowl; season with sea salt and 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
Roast the chickpeas and pepper in an air fryer at 400°F for 8-10 minutes or until the chickpeas are golden brown and crispy. Give the air fryer basket a shake if required during cooking. Remove from the air fryer and nestle into the serving bowls with the base in equal amounts.
While the chickpeas and pepper are roasting, cut the cauliflower into florets. Place them in the same mixing bowl you used for the chickpeas and pepper and toss with the garlic powder, onion powder, salt, cayenne pepper, and the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil until well coated.
After the chickpeas and pepper are done and out of the air fryer, roast the seasoned cauliflower florets in an air fryer at 400°F for 10-15 minutes or until fork tender and lightly brown. Flip the cauliflower florets at the halfway mark. When they are done, nestle them in the serving bowls with the base in equal amounts.
Divide the cherry tomatoes, cucumber, yellow bell pepper, kalamata olives, and feta cheese equally among the bowls and serve with pan-toasted pita wedges tucked into the bowls and drizzled lightly with the creamy dressing of your choice.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes