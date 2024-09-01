Spiced Chickpea & Cauliflower Bowls

While I use my Instant Pot every week - and often multiple times a week - I don't tend to air fry quite as often. Because of this, I opted to forego a dedicated appliance and instead got an air frying lid for my Instant Pot. Now when I want to use it - which often coincides with warm weather or a need for quick roasting - I reach for my Instant Pot base and its air frying lid and make some crispy magic. This recipe uses this setup but you can use a dedicated air fryer or even roast the chickpeas, peppers, and cauliflower in the oven if you are okay with the extra heat in the kitchen and have time for the longer baking times.

This recipe is a blend of air fried items blended with fresh produce, crumbled feta, and briny olives atop a base of your choosing. Why do I leave that up to you? Because while a tasty base is a nice foundation for this bowl, the stars of the show are what you can actually see in the photos here. So pick what brings you joy. Make it more of a salad situation with a blend of greens or something heartier and full of fiber with a multigrain blend. Make it fresh or opt to use leftovers - your choice. You can also tweak vegetable options. I would not stray from the chickpeas since they air fry/roast so beautifully though. This makes a lovely vegetarian lunch or dinner that can be made vegan with dairy free choices and gluten free with careful choices of base items, dressing, and pita.

This is definitely a meal in itself. Pour a glass of your favorite beverage and call it done. I like mixing this bowl together in something with a lid and carrying the toasted pita wedges separately for a stunning picnic offering. I mean, sandwiches are fine, but this recipe is show-stopping delicious in a bowl. Enjoy!