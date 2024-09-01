Grilled Steak with Corn and Tomato Salad

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

Freshly ground black pepper

2 generous steaks (I used T-bones, but nearly any cut will do)

2 ears fresh corn or 1 ½ cups corn kernels

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 garlic scapes, grilled and chopped or 2-3 cloves of minced garlic

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup chopped fresh herbs (I used basil, but parsley, mint, chives, or a mixture will all work)

Combine the brown sugar, salt, smoked paprika, and many grinds of black pepper in a small bowl. Sprinkle half of it over the top of the steaks; flip steak over and repeat on the second side of the steaks. Transfer the meat to the fridge and chill for 30 minutes or up to a few hours, until you’re ready to grill.

While the steaks chill, make the corn and tomato salad. Cook the corn your favorite way; I actually just used leftover corn that had been steamed in their husks and cut it off the cob. If you've cooked the corn and it is still hot, cool it slightly while you make the dressing.

To make the dressing, pour the olive oil, cider vinegar, kosher salt, black pepper, and garlic scapes or garlic in a medium-large bowl and whisk to combine. Add the corn to the dressing in the bowl. Scatter the tomatoes, and herbs of your choice on top of the corn, but don't mix it until after you've grilled your steak.

To cook your steak, heat the grill to to about 400°F for 10 minutes before using it. Lightly oil the grill and the steak, cooking for 2-3 minutes on the first side, then flipping it and cooking it for 2-3 minutes on the second side for medium-rare. Transfer to a cutting board to rest for 5 to 7 minutes. Your cooking times may vary depending on the cut and thickness of your steak, as well as your desired level of doneness.

While the steak is resting, stir the tomato-corn salad to mix the ingredients and taste, adjusting seasoning if desired. Once the steak has rested, plate it as preferred - some steaks will be presented whole, like the T-bones I grilled or sliced into tender strips, like a sirloin steak. Spoon some of tomato-corn salad over it, leaving the rest in a bowl on the side for adding more at the table. Enjoy right away.